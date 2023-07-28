Local lecturer sells retirement home to finance six students' university fees

Lecturer Frankie Yee (third from left) sending off four of his six students at the airport. (Standing on far left is a friend of the students)

Most of us have heard of or experienced a teacher going above and beyond for one of their students.

But this Singaporean lecturer has certainly raised the bar with his magnanimous gesture.

Frankie Yee, 56, a freelance lecturer, has reportedly sold his retirement home to raise $150,000 so six of his students could study in Australia.

Yee began teaching the six international students from Uzbekistan at a private institution here in 2022. He learnt that they were from poor families and had arrived in Singapore on a scholarship.

However, they were still required to pay for 20 per cent of their tuition fees, so the students had to work daily after class in restaurants or hotels to earn money, Shin Min Daily News reported.

When the students approached Yee with the idea of furthering their studies in Australia, Yee decided to help them out with their expenses.

He sold his retirement home in Genting, Malaysia, and raised $150,000 – enough to finance their first year of study. The students plan to work while studying to finance the rest of their education.

Two of them are already enrolled at the University of Sydney, while the other four are awaiting admission to the University of Wollongong, Yee told Shin Min.

In a podcast interview, the lecturer said he wanted to help the students when he saw how passionate they were about getting a good education, despite their hardships.

Describing it as a "fighting chance to break through the vicious cycle of poverty", Yee felt that he was not only helping the six students, but also their future children and families.

"Even though my bank account is almost down to nothing, the thought of these six boys having a better future, I feel it’s all worth it," he said.

The students told Yee that they would reimburse Yee once they could afford to, but Yee said he does not expect anything to be repaid.

"My only hope is that the six of them become successful.”