Two acute medical wards open at new SGH Emergency Medicine Building

The wards serve patients who have been assessed to need immediate care but are not critically ill.

Two acute medical wards are open at the new Singapore General Hospital (SGH) Emergency Medicine Building, with a total of 84 beds that are almost fully occupied, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.

In a Facebook post on Dec 19, Mr Ong said he had visited the wards, which cater to patients at the emergency department who have been assessed to need immediate care but are not critically ill.

He said: “The idea is to treat them quickly, and hopefully, they can be discharged in a few short days without needing to be admitted to an acute hospital ward.”

Mr Ong added that the pharmacy and radiology services at the new building in Outram are also now open, as well as a 26-bed observation ward for patients at the emergency department who are awaiting admission.

He said the measures are significant steps to cut down on emergency department waiting times, and improve patient flow at the hospital.

Mr Ong said: “This keeps beds available for patients who truly need acute care.”

Two more acute medical wards will open in 2025, when the Emergency Medicine Building is fully operational.

The SGH emergency department, together with ambulance bays and resuscitation facilities, will also be moved over.

“Looking forward to viewing the place again next year,” said Mr Ong.