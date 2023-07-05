Woman retrieves lost phone at Suntec City, wishes to thank person responsible

When she realised she left her phone in a toilet at Suntec City, Facebook user Xie Yaling (transliterated) feared the worst.

She rushed back into the washroom – 30 minutes later – only to find it was no longer there, leading her to believe that someone had taken it.

Panicking, Xie then entered a shop in the mall and asked service staff there to call her mobile phone. When there was no response, her hopes were further deflated.

The store owner then encouraged her to approach the customer service counter for assistance, explaining that was where lost items were normally kept for safekeeping.

Heeding her advice, Xie made a beeline for the counter. As she explained her predicament to the staff members there, they pulled open a drawer, took out a device and asked, “Is this it?”

Overwhelmed with relief, Xie said she burst into tears.

In a Facebook post detailing her experience, she wrote: “I thought to myself, ‘who the hell was the good guy who brought it to the counter for me?’

“I want to thank the person for not taking my phone away. Unfortunately, I still don't know who the person is.”

“When things happen in a foreign country, people are helpless. I’m so relieved and grateful there are angels around,” she added.

To all the Samaritans out there, we salute you.