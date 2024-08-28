 Family on PMA under fire for crossing road against red light, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Family on PMA under fire for crossing road against red light

Many netizens expressed concern for the children's safety.PHOTO: SG ROAD VIGILANTE/FACEBOOK
Farah Daley
Journalist
Aug 28, 2024 10:55 am

A couple has faced backlash online for riding a personal mobility aid (PMA) across a road while the pedestrian light was red, putting their two young children at risk.

A video shared on Singapore Road Vigilante's Facebook page on Aug 26 shows the family on a pedestrian crossing in Bukit Merah. 

Despite the red light, the father, who is seen using his handphone, drives the PMA carrying his family onto the road, narrowly avoiding a passing car.

Netizens criticised the parents for their reckless behaviour, expressing concern for the children's safety. 

"A tragedy waiting to happen," one netizen wrote.

Some pointed out the increasing number of cases involving PMA misuse and questioned the effectiveness of current regulations.

According to the Land Transport Authority (LTA), PMAs are allowed on footpaths and cycling paths, but not allowed to travel on roads.

PMA riders also cannot carry other passengers.

Updates to PMA regulations, which will come into effect in 2025, will require certification for use, limiting them to individuals with medical needs. 

Additionally, the speed limit will be reduced from 10kmh to 6kmh.

These changes aim to address issues such as dangerous riding, speeding, and the use of oversized PMAs by able-bodied individuals. 

While the LTA will provide a transition period for users to obtain certification, enforcement officers will also exercise discretion on the ground.

