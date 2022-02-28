Longer waiting times for 90 bus services due to Covid-19 infections among drivers

The extended intervals between buses are part of contingency plans to ensure that essential bus services continue to operate, said Senior Minister of State for Transport Chee Hong Tat.

Commuters are having to wait up to three minutes more for about 90 bus services owing to a recent surge in Covid-19 infections among bus drivers.

Senior Minister of State for Transport Chee Hong Tat said in Parliament on Monday (Feb 28) that the extended intervals between buses are part of contingency plans that have been activated to ensure that essential bus services continue to operate.

The extended intervals were introduced first for bus services with low demand.

Mr Chee said infected drivers make up less than 5 per cent of the total public bus driver population, amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in the broader community.

He said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and bus operators are watching the situation closely.

"Where possible, LTA and the bus operators will also deploy more double-deck buses for services with higher loading," Mr Chee added.

Public transport operator SBS Transit said on Feb 15 that it was facing a shortage of almost 80 drivers because of an unprecedented surge in the number of drivers who had tested positive for Covid-19.

It apologised then for the inconvenience caused and asked commuters to factor in longer waiting times for buses when planning their journeys.

Ms Joan Pereira (Tanjong Pagar GRC) asked in a supplementary question on Monday if public operators have a group of reserve drivers in times of need, and if this is an option that the LTA might want to consider if not already in place.

In response, Mr Chee said the authorities have been contacting a group of recently retired bus drivers and former drivers, without giving specific figures.

"While we try to bring back former bus captains and retired bus captains, we also need time to train new ones, so this is an ongoing effort," said Mr Chee.

He also appealed to commuters to play their part in reducing the risk of Covid-19 spread on public transport.

"Please cooperate with the safe management measures, including wearing your masks on trains and minimising talking," said Mr Chee.

"These are all simple but effective measures."