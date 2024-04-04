Mandai Executive Golf Course gets two-year tenancy extension

The Mandai Executive Golf Course was initially due to close at the end of 2024.

The impending closure of the Mandai Executive Golf Course (MEGC) in end-2024 was met with dismay by local golfers, but the public facility has since been given a reprieve with a two-year tenancy extension.

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth Eric Chua said in Parliament on April 3: “As golfing is land intensive, there is a need to balance the allocation of land to the sport vis-a-vis the competing demands for land in Singapore, such as for public housing.

“Nonetheless, we recognise that it is important for the public to have continued access to the sport. The Government is looking at how we can ensure continued access to golf courses.”

He added that “we have made available options” to allow for public access to golf facilities.

These include the extension of MEGC’s tenancy until December 2026 – it was initially scheduled to close on Dec 31, 2024, to make way for an outdoor and adventure learning centre.

Mr Chua also said that, with the impending closure of the Marina Bay Golf Course (MBGC), the Government had earlier worked with Keppel Club to set aside slots at its Sime Golf Course for public use, and there is a possibility of including night slots. Currently, night golf sessions are offered only at the MBGC.

MEGC operations manager Bobby Poh welcomed the extension, saying: “We operators, coaches and customers alike are very happy for it and we hope that the Government can continue to let Mandai stay as a public golf course because it is the last public golf course that is a haven for beginner golfers.”

The nine-hole, par-29 course will be the only public golf facility remaining in 2024 after the closure of Champions Public Golf Course in Bukit Timah on Dec 26, 2023, and the 18-hole MBGC on June 30.

Recreational golfer Bryan Teo said: “I mean it’s great, it’s better than nothing, they were going to take it out totally. But my concern is that, once this extension is up, there won’t be any public golf courses any more.

“It is a very good practice ground for young golfers or people starting out and public courses are important for all these young people, especially when they don’t have a home course.”

He has seen increased competition for golf slots at the National Service Resort & Country Club where he plays, but noted that there are alternatives overseas in Malaysia and Batam, Indonesia.

Another recreational golfer, Loke Hon Weng, shared Teo’s sentiments but added that the extension would not affect seasoned golfers like himself.

He said: “Honestly, it’s too short and too simple, there’s no challenge… So it’s only good for beginners or for children who’ve just started to pick up golf.”