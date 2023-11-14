Lorry driver dies after being trapped under vehicle after collision with car

The police said they were alerted to the accident at about 8.25am on Tuesday.

A 43-year-old driver died on Tuesday after he was pinned under his lorry in Jurong West.

This followed an accident involving the lorry and a car at the junction of Benoi Road and Jalan Ahmad Ibrahim, the police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic, after it freed him from under the lorry with rescue equipment, SCDF said.

A video of the aftermath of the accident, circulating on Telegram, shows a car with damage to its front in the middle of the road junction.

Near a traffic light, a lorry can be seen tipped over on its left side, blocking a two-lane road.

At least two ambulances and three other SCDF vehicles are seen in the video.

A 52-year-old male car driver was conscious when taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Police investigations are under way.