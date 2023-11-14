 Lorry driver dies after being trapped under vehicle after collision with car , Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Lorry driver dies after being trapped under vehicle after collision with car

The police said they were alerted to the accident at about 8.25am on Tuesday.PHOTOS: SCREENGRABS FROM MISSY VALVAL/SGROAD BLOCKS
Yong Li Xuan
Nov 14, 2023 01:59 pm

A 43-year-old driver died on Tuesday after he was pinned under his lorry in Jurong West.

This followed an accident involving the lorry and a car at the junction of Benoi Road and Jalan Ahmad Ibrahim, the police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic, after it freed him from under the lorry with rescue equipment, SCDF said.

The police said they were alerted to the accident at about 8.25am on Tuesday.

A video of the aftermath of the accident, circulating on Telegram, shows a car with damage to its front in the middle of the road junction.

Near a traffic light, a lorry can be seen tipped over on its left side, blocking a two-lane road.

At least two ambulances and three other SCDF vehicles are seen in the video.

A 52-year-old male car driver was conscious when taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Police investigations are under way.

