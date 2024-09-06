LTA warns of phishing scam involving road-related fees

In a Facebook post, LTA said that there has been a re-emergence of phishing scams involving an SMS about road-related fees.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Sept 6 warned the public against falling for a phishing scam involving road-related fees.

The SMS attempts to make receivers click on the link to pay for an outstanding road fee that needs to “be paid as soon as possible” due to “an error in the information”.

“This message was not sent by us,” said LTA.

The authority added that it does not send any SMS with links to the public to make payment. All SMS from LTA are sent from a single “gov.sg“ SMS Sender ID, it added.

LTA reminds members of the public to not click on links provided in unsolicited messages and e-mails, and to not disclose personal information or one-time passwords to anyone.

One should also always verify the authenticity of the information with the relevant authorities, and report fraudulent transactions to the bank and the police.