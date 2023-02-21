 Lunch treat for ST pocket money fund beneficiaries, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Lunch treat for ST pocket money fund beneficiaries

Lunch treat for ST pocket money fund beneficiaries
The Chef Company head chef Sho Naganuma (centre, in black) with (clockwise from right) STSMPF general manger Tan Bee Heong and beneficiaries Kemi Chu, Nigel Sng, Verel Sngand Darren Ho.ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN
Feb 21, 2023 06:19 pm

Chef Sho Naganuma hosted a lunch for beneficiaries of The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF) at the Torasho Ramen & Charcoal Bar on Sunday.

The head chef and director of The Chef Company was celebrating the third anniversary of their Tras Street outlet, which is their first restaurant here.

The company donated $10,000 to STSMPF, which supports needy students.

Five beneficiaries and their families got to savour Japanese cuisine offered at the eatery and chat with Chef Sho, who has been contributing in cash and kind towards the fund for the last three years.

With the chef were STSMPF general manger Tan Bee Heong and beneficiaries Kemi Chu, nine; Nigel Sng, 17; Verel Sng, 15; and Darren Ho, 14.

Started by The Straits Times in 2000, the STSPMF provides pocket money to children from low-income families.

BDO Singapore managing partner Frankie Chia (left) presented the cheque to STSPMF general manager Tan Bee Heong at the SPH News Centre.
Singapore

Accounting firm donates $50k to ST School Pocket Money Fund

The funds raised go towards helping children offset school-related expenses. Since its inception, the fund has disbursed close to $90 million and helped more than 200,000 students.

STRAITS TIMES SCHOOL POCKET MONEY FUND