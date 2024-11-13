Nov 14 South Africa (Turffontein) form analysis

Race 1 (1,500m)

It could pay to follow the progress of (9) MIST IN IRELAND who does not have to improve a great deal with the benefit of an encouraging debut outing.

(10) PRAIRIE SPRING is worth a market check and any betting support for this debutant has to be taken seriously.

(4) KHICHDI and (2) SPY STORY have the form and experience to play leading roles.

Race 2 (1,600m)

Hard-knockers (1) SAFE SPACE and (5) WHISPERS OF WAR are consistent performers who will be competitive off their current marks.

Progressive last-start winner (2) POTBERRIE is open to further improvement over this extended trip.

(6) HONORABLE MEMBER should play a role if building on the progress of his most recent outings.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(1) VIBE SA has been costly to follow but would not be winning out of turn after finishing second in six of his eight starts. However, his race readiness after a 133-day layoff raises a question.

As such, a chance is taken on (7) LLOYD WRIGHT who ran above market expectations when finishing third over 1,160m last time and remains open to improvement.

(4) CASUS BELLI will be wiser to the task after introductory outings and should have more to offer.

(9) SEVENTH FLEET is a well-bred colt who need not be special to feature. Watch the betting.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(2) MONTANA LIGHTS and (4) MILO’S MILLIONAIRE have been sparingly raced and had excuses in their recent comeback outings. Both fillies would have come on and remain open to improvement.

(1) KALIKAA has the form and experience to acquit herself competitively, while (9) WHISTLING STRAIT ought to have benefited from her first outing.

Race 5 (2,600m)

(2) CLEAR THE PATH has finished close-up in both starts this term. He will not need to improve much over this extended trip to shed his maiden tag.

(3) THE MERCIFUL should make his presence felt.

(7) SPLASHLANDING is closely matched with that rival but also goes over this trip for the first time.

(4) MISHRAH is worth a thought.

Race 6 (1,800m)

(1) MOUNT ETNA finished ahead of (4) DIMAKO’S JET over 1,600m last time but the latter will enjoy the extra 200m and could turn the tables on 1kg better terms.

(2) LEAO ALADO is better off at the weights and should confirm his superiority.

(5) THE OCTAGON was not winning out of turn last time and this extended trip should unlock further improvement. So it could pay to follow his progress under a 2.5kg-claiming apprentice.

Race 7 (1,200m)

Debut winner (5) LADY OF MEMPHIS could be anything, so has to be respected.

(4) SAIGON SUZIE should fare better in this grade, having acquitted herself well over track and trip at a higher level last time.

Honest hard-knocker (2) RIDE ON has the form and experience to play a leading role too.

However, a chance is taken on consistent class-dropper (3) THERE SHE GOES who has dropped to an attractive mark and benefits from her rider’s 2.5kg allowance.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(1) HIS LORDSHIP improved on his return as a gelding to open his account over this trip and remains open to further progress.

(2) ALONE TIME and (6) COMMANDER OF ALL are closely matched on recent form and should pose a threat.

(3) KOTINOS has dropped to a competitive mark in the ratings and should not be underestimated.