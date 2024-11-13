McDonald keen to be Romantically linked again

James McDonald has won seven Group 1s on Romantic Warrior. The pair will be reunited in the HK$5.35 million Group 2 BOCHK Jockey Club Cup (2,000m) at Sha Tin on Nov 17.

HONG KONG - Fresh from a record-breaking Melbourne Cup Carnival at Flemington last week, James McDonald will reunite with Hong Kong champion Romantic Warrior in the HK$5.35 million (S$920,000) Group 2 BOCHK Jockey Club Cup (2,000m) at Sha Tin on Nov 17.

Currently leading the Longines World’s Best Jockey standings with 160 points from Ryan Moore (150), McDonald will fly to Hong Kong on the night before after completing Australian riding commitments at Caulfield.

Sydney’s eight-time champion jockey will start a short-term riding stint, which ends on Dec 22, just two weeks after he aims to ride Romantic Warrior to a record third HK$40 million Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Cup (2,000m) victory on Dec 8.

McDonald rode 22 winners and 30 minor placings from only 137 mounts in Hong Kong last season, earning connections HK$91.5 million prize money, and is excited to be reuniting with Romantic Warrior, whom he has piloted to seven Group 1 victories.

“It’s always exciting to ride Romantic Warrior,” said McDonald, who has won eight races aboard Danny Shum’s champion galloper from only nine starts.

“I can’t wait to see Romantic Warrior. He looks to be working well and trialling well. It’s always exciting when his name is mentioned.”

McDonald’s affection for the Acclamation six-year-old is founded in the pair’s herculean globe-trotting feats after a preparation which saw him become the first Hong Kong galloper to win the Group 1 Cox Plate (2,040m) at Moonee Valley as the first of five consecutive Group 1 triumphs.

Romantic Warrior subsequently swept to victory in the Longines Hong Kong Cup, Group 1 Citi Hong Kong Gold Cup (2,000m), Group 1 FWD Queen Elizabeth II Cup (2000m) – all at Sha Tin – and the Grade 1 Yasuda Kinen (1,600m) at Tokyo in June.

Bidding for his 16th win at his 21st start, Romantic Warrior (128lb, 58kg) could face up to 10 rivals – Nimble Nimbus, Five G Patch, Encountered, La City Blanche, Sword Point, Ka Ying Generation, Ensued, Money Catcher, Awesome Fluke and Winning Dragon, who are all assigned 123lb.

Apart from Romantic Warrior, McDonald will renew his partnership with another Group 1-winning galloper this weekend when he rides Ricky Yiu’s Voyage Bubble in the HK$5.35 million Group 2 BOCHK Private Wealth Jockey Club Mile (1,600m).

McDonald was in the saddle when the BMW Hong Kong Derby (2,000m) winner landed the Group 1 Stewards’ Cup (1,600m) in January.

McDonald arrives in Hong Kong in superb form, having brought up his 100th Group 1 victory in the Cox Plate on Australian super mare Via Sistina, following his success in the same race with Romantic Warrior in 2023 and Anamoe in 2022.

He then extended his tally to 104 Group 1 victories during the Melbourne Cup Carnival where he finished with 11 winners over the four-day racing festival to break his own record of 10 set in 2021.

“It means a lot,” said McDonald at the end of the carnival. “It should have been probably 15, butchered four, I got 11 right.”

He said he was thrilled to record a century of wins at the ultimate level.

“Obviously it’s always a big number, so it was great,” he said.

McDonald will again represent his native New Zealand against a crack contingent of international and local riders in the Longines International Jockeys’ Championship (IJC) at Happy Valley on Dec 4.

He is aiming for his first win in the championship after finishing second in 2011 and 2021 and third in 2014.

“It’s always good to compete there, that’s for sure,” said McDonald. “It’s extremely tough opposition.”

While Australia has adopted McDonald as one of its own, he said he was always proud to represent New Zealand in the IJC.

“I think I’ve always represented New Zealand for that and I’m lucky that I am able to do that so it’s good,” he said.

McDonald arrived in Hong Kong last year in sparkling form and admitted it was good to be again riding winners as he starts his riding stint.

“It’s same-same, so hopefully we have similar luck in the stint,” he said. “I’m really looking forward to it and can’t wait to get there and get among it.

“I had a lot of luck last year. I’m hoping for the same support and luck again, we’ll see how we go.”

McDonald will again be joined in Hong Kong by his fiancée, former jockey and Group 1 winner Katelyn Mallyon and their two-year-old daughter, Evie.

The Nov 17 Bank of China (Hong Kong) Race Day at Sha Tin also features the HK$5.35 million Group 2 BOCHK Private Banking Jockey Club Sprint (1,200m) and the return clash of Ka Ying Rising, California Spangle and Invincible Sage as well as the reappearance of Victor The Winner. HKJC