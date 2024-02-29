M. Ravi charged with 5 counts of assault, 6 counts of harassment

M. Ravi was charged with six counts of harassment and five counts of assault.

Suspended lawyer Ravi Madasamy, better known as M. Ravi, who is accused of multiple offences including assault has been handed 13 more charges.

On Feb 29, he was charged with six counts of harassment and five counts of assault.

Ravi, 54, was also charged with one count each of using criminal force on another person and committing an act of public nuisance.

His latest charges allegedly involve seven men and two women.

He now faces 19 charges in total, including those he received in 2023.

Ravi was at the office of law firm KK Cheng Law at High Street Centre on Nov 22, 2021, when he allegedly threw a remote control at a man that hit him in the right wrist.

Ravi is also accused of assaulting a second man at the law firm on the same day by acts such as pushing the latter’s chest and grabbing his shirt, as well as throwing a perfume bottle, which hit the man’s right shin.

According to court documents, Ravi also allegedly verbally insulted the second man.

Court documents did not disclose what spurred him to allegedly act in such a manner at the law firm or in any of the other incidents over which he is facing charges.

In another incident, Ravi was at the carpark of Leville iSuites condominium in Ceylon Road on Dec 21, 2021, at around 9pm, when he allegedly hurled obscenities at a third man.

On Jan 22, 2022, Ravi was at a shop in Joo Chiat Road when he allegedly hurled vulgarities at a woman.

On Feb 11, 2022, he is said to have slapped a fourth man’s left cheek, causing some bruising, at a book store in Upper Cross Street. Ravi is also accused of abusing him with vulgar language.

Ravi is accused of hurling vulgarities at a fifth man and shoving a sixth man at the Sri Mariamman Temple in South Bridge Road on July 9, 2023.

Ravi is also said to have committed an act of public nuisance by flipping a table at the place of worship that day.

Two days later, he was outside a restaurant in South Bridge Road when he allegedly abused a seventh man with vulgar language and told him to “return to India and Pakistan”.

Ravi is also accused of pushing a second woman outside the same eatery on that day. She suffered a laceration to the back of her head when she fell.

Ravi’s case has been adjourned to March 4.

In March 2023, he was suspended from practice for the maximum of five years for making “baseless and grave” allegations that undermine the integrity of Singapore’s justice system against the Attorney-General, prosecutors and the Law Society.

The misconduct arose from comments that he made to socio-political website The Online Citizen, as well as comments he posted on Facebook after the Court of Appeal reversed his client’s death sentence in 2020.

If convicted of assault, Ravi can be jailed for up to two years and fined up to $5,000 for each charge.

For each count of harassment, an offender can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $5,000.