M1 users report being unable to make and receive calls

Some customers of local telco M1 were unable to use their voice call function on Thursday morning.

According to the Downdetector website, which logs outages, M1 started having problems at around 8.50am. Complaints spiked at 9.35am with around 305 reports.

On M1’s Facebook page, seven users left comments complaining that they were unable to use their voice call function, while two others said their broadband services were also down.

They were advised by M1 to restart their phones. If that did not work, they were advised to request further assistance by dropping the telco a personal message on Facebook.

Communications manager Bryan Chong, 29, told The Straits Times he was trying to call hotels and country clubs to research for a corporate event that his company will be hosting, but had to resort to e-mailing them instead.

“There are also (the options of) WhatsApp calls and Telegram calls, but for companies or services which do not have such mobile capabilities, it will still be an issue for us to contact them,” he said.

