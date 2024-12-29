Dec 30 South Africa (Fairview) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(3) DECREE made a decent local debut on the Poly and is set to improve. There should not be much again between (7) HOUSE OF SUSSEX and (6) AMERICAN PITBULL on their run behind Haphazard. The former is holding form but has drawn a bit wide while the latter was coughing recently but he has drawn well and could be dangerous this time.

(4) BRIGHT FUTURE stepped up on his form with a good second and has Richard Fourie who could time it right from a wide gate.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(5) OLIVER TWIST finished runner-up twice before hitting the gate and running below par last time. He has been gelded and rates a big runner.

(6) GRAND OASIS ran a fair race on his Poly debut in KwaZulu-Natal and should go well if seeing out the distance.

(8) TIK TOK ADDICTION and (7) CHEERFUL CHARLIE B have room for improvement and could be anything in their debut appearances on Poly.

Race 3 (1,300m)

(7) SEPTEMBER FLOWER caught the eye in her last start and looks to have more to come.

(5) JAMBO SANA has been on a good run winning four out of her last five. She has a strong finish and has another chance of mowing down similar opposition – if the handicapper has not caught up with her.

(1) STRANGE MAGIC is dropping in class and makes her debut for a new yard. She must be respected.

(8) WHITE HILLS needs to step up on her latest efforts.

Race 4 (1,300m)

If (4) UNCONQUERABLE LADY takes to the Poly, she could go very well. She has run with some of the best around in the Western Cape.

(8) YOU WIN AGAIN found stablemate Catch Your Breath too good last time but that race came after a rest. Stripping fitter, she could be dangerous.

(2) GOLDEN PACIFIC has not been far off recently and has been dropping in ratings. She has a 4kg-claiming apprentice that could make her job much easier.

(5) KABON KAPI is in top form and needs to be taken seriously.

Race 5 (2,000m)

(3) FIRST WISH has beaten most of these before. She fought on well in her first try over this longer 2,000m and can build on that effort.

(4) GOLD FOR AFRICA ran a decent race when taking on males last time. She found form and could get the race run to suit in this small field.

(5) QUERANDI has been staying on and should benefit from a 4kg apprentice claim. She has run in the money at her last three starts.

(2) SUCHALIFE did not show in her first try over this distance but has finished ahead of First Wish before and could go better with a change of tactics.

Race 6 (2,000m)

(9) MILLENNIUM DANCER made good steady progress in a similar contest in her first start after a rest. She should make further improvement.

(2) MR MOLONY is holding form well and may just enjoy the extra given the right pace. He looks a serious contender.

(8) REACH FORTHE STARS tired late in his comeback from a break. He should be right there from a decent draw.

(7) HEAD GARDENER is a lot better than his recent form.

Race 7 (1,200m)

Clash of the titans.

(2) FAIRY KNIGHT did not mind dropping in trip to win and is also racing after the same break. This is a race not to be missed.

(1) CRUISE CONTROL retains the highest merit rating, however, and racing fresh, he could show up.

(9) GOLDEN LINK and (8) ANUSCHKA’S WORLD are no slouches either and and it would be amazing to see something else come up and win.

Race 8 (1,300m)

(2) SHARAPOVA has run two good races in a row over a distance that should be too sharp for her. She is now back over a more suitable trip and can get back to winning ways.

(4) KING’S SAILOR won a nice race the only time he raced over the course and distance. He will not be far off at best.

(6) RUSSIAN EMPIRE is capable of winning.

(1) BELOW DECK turned in a decent finish behind a useful handicapper and should be right there.