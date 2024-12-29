Lucky Magic wins Penang Gold

Shang Chi bringing up a double for the Winson Cheng Han Yong-Andre da Silva combination in Penang on Dec 29.

Lucky Magic (Andre da Silva) returning to scale after his slashing win in the Group 1 Yang Di-Pertua Negeri Penang Gold Cup (2,000m) at Batu Gantong on Dec 29. The progressive sort will now be aimed at the 4YO Mile Championship in July.

Winson Cheng Han Yong will forever remember the date Dec 29, 2024 for many reasons.

Fireworks indeed came early for the Kuala Lumpur-based trainer when he notched his first Group 1 win with Lucky Magic ($33) in the RM300,000 (S$91,000) Yang Di-Pertua Negeri Penang Gold Cup (2,000m) at Batu Gantong, but that was not the only cause to pop the champagne.

Fittingly, the milestone came in the 34-year-old’s home town, a place he always tries to compete in whenever a meeting is on.

For good measure, the second horse who joined Lucky Magic on that four-hour road trip between Kuala Lumpur and Penang, also won – Shang Chi ($15).

“I feel very happy. It’s my first Group 1 win,” said the New Zealand-trained conditioner.

“I did it with two runners, two winners. To do it in my home town, it doesn’t get any better than that.”

However, one element he did not quite include in the build-up to the perfect conclusion was surprise.

He had picked Malaysia’s last feature race for Lucky Magic for some time, while Shang Chi was not just a travelling buddy on the float.

“There’s more to come from Lucky Magic,” said Cheng.

“I think he can win more big races in the new season (2025). I plan to run him in that 4YO feature in July, the 4YO Mile Championship.

“I’ve targeted the Penang Gold Cup for him for a long time as I knew he’d carry only 52kg. I know he can get 2,000m and even longer like 2,400m.”

Cheng said he liked the Mendelssohn four-year-old from Day 1.

At only his second start, he threw him in at the deep end in the 3YO Pacific Cup (1,200m), beaten by Malaysian star Antipodean in fifth place, but only 2¼ lengths astern.

Three wins and two seconds then ensued, confirming the high opinion Cheng and connections had of the New Zealand-bred.

Cheng even earmarked a first test at Group 1 level as a rehearsal, but changed course, which in hindsight, proved to be a good move.

“I scratched him from the Piala Emas Sultan Selangor because he was not 100 per cent. He had a slight stone bruise,” he said.

“I thought I might as well give him more time for the Penang Gold Cup. It’s worked out well.”

The Frank Maynard-trained Cheval Blanc won the Piala Emas, but did not put in a blow in the Penang Gold Cup after coursing out three wide up with the speed before faltering to sixth place.

On the other hand, Lucky Magic (Andre da Silva) was smothered up in midfield, tracking up the leader Good Fight (Khaw Choon Kit).

When the gap appeared at the top of the straight, Lucky Magic easily collared Good Fight, before drawing clear to a 1¼-length win. Long shot Easy Breezy (Wong Kam Chong) claimed third spot with Berry Bliss (Clyde Leck) settling for fourth place.

“I was quite confident as Lucky Magic’s been working very well,” said Cheng.

“Still, there was the Singapore horse I had to respect, Dream Alliance, but I felt we could beat him with the small handicap. We beat him easily in the end.”

The cherry on the cake was the 100 per cent record with Shang Chi, an imposing winner in the RM55,440 Class RSA (1,400m).

In the box-seat throughout, the Dissident seven-year-old set sail for the wire once the rail gap came up at the top of the straight.

The former Kranji galloper beat Noah Khan (Yudanyl Aify) by one length to bring up his eighth win, six of which have come for Cheng with the first two for Shane Baertschiger in Singapore.

“The field was weak. I thought Shang Chi could win by three lengths, he didn’t but it was still a win,” said Cheng.

While Cheng knew he had the tools for a successful Penang raid, he also highlighted the importance of gelling with the rider.

“I had two good chances, but da Silva also had his share of the credit,” said Cheng about the powerful Brazilian jockey.

“I’ve been using him a lot since he came to Malaysia. He’s a very good jockey, a good judge; he has to be for winning two from two.

“He also listens to instructions. Today, I asked him to jump and settle Lucky Magic in third or fourth and wait for the top of the straight to take him to the outside.

“He did exactly that and it’s paid off. We work really well together.”

