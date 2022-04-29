Maid arrested for murder of 73-year-old man in Bishan

The authorities were alerted to the death at a residential unit along Bishan Street 23, on April 28, 2022.

A 49-year-old migrant domestic worker has been arrested for allegedly murdering a 73-year-old man, said the police on Friday (April 29).

The authorities were alerted to the death at a residential unit along Bishan Street 23 at around 8.50am on Thursday.

They said officers found the man lying motionless inside and he was pronounced dead by paramedics.

Investigations are ongoing.

The maid, who works for the deceased's household, will be charged in court on Saturday.

If convicted, she faces the death penalty.