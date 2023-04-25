Maid in M'sia accused of filming lewd acts with employer's baby, videos shared on WhatsApp

An Indonesian maid working in Malaysia allegedly filmed herself performing obscene acts on her employer's baby.

According to China Press, videos of the act were shared to a WhatsApp group, which included the maid's employer.

Speaking to the Malaysia-based media, a friend of the employer said the maid was hired by the family about four years ago, and no longer works for them.

The friend said that on April 19, she was mysteriously added to a WhatsApp group, which included some of the maid’s friends and previous employers.

This group is believed to have been set up by the maid's boyfriend.

Seven videos were then shared in the group. They allegedly showed the maid pleasuring herself while performing obscene acts on the baby.

"We suspect the videos had previously been sent to the helper's boyfriend," the friend said.

"My friend (the employer) was shocked, and at a loss about what to do when she saw them."

The friend then posted on Facebook in search of details of the maid’s whereabouts and her new employers. Her intention was to warn the new employers and hopefully prevent other babies from suffering the same fate.

The post requested for anyone with information on the helper, or her current employer, to contact her.

Ms Siti Kamisha, assistant director of Bukit Aman Sex Crimes, Child Abuse and Domestic Violence Investigation Team, told China Press that police investigations are underway.

Police are still tracking the whereabouts of the suspect.