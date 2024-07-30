Netizens divided over making maids sleep in bomb shelter

A netizen questioned whether the room was "suitable for living".

A video showing a converted bomb shelter used as a maid's room has ignited a heated online debate.

The footage, originally uploaded to TikTok by a local retailer, shows a bunk bed installed in the shelter, with the maid's bed on the upper level. A small shelf, a ventilation gap and a louvred sliding door complete the makeshift room. There are also ventilation holes above the bed.

A netizen reposted the video on Reddit and questioned whether it was "suitable for living".

Many netizens condemned the homeowner for creating such a cramped and poorly ventilated living space.

Some suggested that the homeowner should experience living in the converted shelter themselves for three months.

When contacted by Shin Min Daily News, the bunk bed retailer revealed that the total cost of the customised furniture, including the bunk bed, bookshelf and sliding door, was around $2,900.

The business mentioned that many homeowners requested similar conversions, but often faced challenges with ventilation.

The homeowner in this case opted for a more customised solution to improve air circulation.

The retailer expressed a positive view of the homeowner's decision, suggesting that it demonstrated a willingness to provide better living conditions for domestic workers.

Local real estate agents have weighed in on the matter, emphasising the regulations surrounding bomb shelters.

Mr Xiao Wenyu, a 48-year-old agent of over a decade, explained that while using bomb shelters as maid's rooms is common, it's crucial to understand the legal implications.

"Homeowners cannot rent out bomb shelters as separate rooms," he said. "Additionally, if the original bomb-proof door is removed, it must be reinstalled before the property is sold. The door is specially designed and must be retained."

Another real estate agent, 62-year-old Richard, agreed that while using bomb shelters for maids is a more humane approach compared to providing makeshift sleeping arrangements in other parts of the flat, it's essential to comply with regulations.

"While it's not illegal, the Singapore Civil Defence Force may recommend reinstating the original door during inspections," he said.