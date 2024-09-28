 Maid shows no remorse when caught abusing stroke survivor, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Maid shows no remorse when caught abusing stroke survivor

Ms Wang showing the video clip in which her mother is treated roughly by the maid.PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS
Shazalina Salim
Assistant Digital Editor
Sep 28, 2024 08:57 pm

A maid was apparently caught on closed-circuit television hurting the elderly stroke survivor she was hired to care for.

She allegedly did not deny her wrongdoings when confronted by the employer's family and even hit the elderly woman after the family called the police.

Ms Wang told Shin Min Daily News that her mother is in her 70s and had suffered a stroke.

The Indonesian maid started working with the family in mid-2023. Her primary duties were to take care of the bedridden stroke survivor and basic housekeeping. 

On Sept 23, Ms Wang and her family were having dinner in the kitchen when they decided to check in on her mother via the CCTV. 

They apparently saw the maid being very rough with the elderly woman, pressing her head to the bed as she tried to feed her milk.

The employer appears to lose her cool when the maid does not answer her question.
Woman films herself berating maid for not filling in logbook

When the family rushed into the bedroom to confront the maid, she reportedly told them that she hit the elderly woman because she refused to drink her milk.

The family resumed their dinner while keeping a close watch on the situation in the bedroom.

When the maid was allegedly caught on CCTV shaking the elderly woman violently, the family stopped her and called the police.

"She attacked again while we waited for the police to arrive," Ms Wang told Shin Min Daily News.

"She hit my mother at least three times in one night. This is unforgivable. She even smiled when the police arrived."

The police confirmed that they had received a report of suspected abuse and a 25-year-old woman was arrested. The case is still under investigation.　

