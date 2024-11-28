Maid who killed employer's dog sentenced to 9 months in prison

A maid was sentenced to nine months in prison on Nov 26 after pleading guilty to abusing a pet dog.

She abused the dog four times within two hours, grabbing its neck and hitting its head. She then hung it on the balcony railing, which resulted in the dog’s death.

The incident happened on the morning of Jan 22 this year, in an apartment unit on the 23rd floor of a building on Fernvale Road in Sengkang.

The 26-year-old Myanmar national, Lal Anpe, was working as a maid at the time of the incident and faced four charges of violating the Animals and Birds Act.

The case file shows that the abused dog was a brown poodle named "Boyboy".

At the time, Anpe’s employer had two other dogs at home, and she instructed Anpe to keep the poodle on the balcony, separate from the other two dogs.

The apartment balcony was equipped with a sensor-based CCTV camera, which captured Anpe abusing the poodle.

The CCTV footage showed Anpe grabbing the poodle’s neck and pressing it to the ground at 9.52am She then hit the poodle’s head three times with her right hand and once with a stick made of rolled-up paper.

At 10.40am, Anpe pressed her foot on the poodle and attempted to bandage it.

At 11.03am, she hung the poodle on the balcony railing with a dog leash, apparently to dry it in the sun. At 11.46am, she hit the poodle’s head twice more with the rolled-up paper stick.

At 1.24pm, the employer asked Anpe to check on the poodle, and she discovered it was lifeless.

The veterinarian’s report indicated that hitting the poodle on the head could have caused its death from severe head injuries.