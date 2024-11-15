Malaysia clamps down on errant motorcyclists at Johor’s CIQ

A Malaysian Ministry of Home Affairs’ official said the man, who was in his 30s, had allegedly removed the barrier at a closed immigration booth and entered the country during peak hour.

JOHOR BAHRU – The authorities have started clamping down on errant motorcyclists who flout the law or damage equipment at the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex, with at least four locals arrested this year.

The latest arrest involved a cook who was nabbed several days ago after he entered the country without scanning his passport.

A Malaysian Ministry of Home Affairs’ official said the man, who was in his 30s, had allegedly removed the barrier at a closed immigration booth and entered the country during peak hour.

“We have also detected several others who have committed similar offences,” the official said, adding that more arrests are expected soon.

Not stopping and presenting one’s passport to immigration officers at the checkpoint is a serious offence under the Immigration Act, which can result in a fine or jail, the official said.

A few months ago, at least three other motorcyclists were nabbed for damaging the M-Bike automated clearance system, including plastering chewing gum onto the thumbprint area when they were scanning their passports or hitting and damaging the LCD screen, he added.

“We have installed more close-circuit television cameras to detect vandalism and will continue to take strict enforcement against those who flout the law,” he said, adding that police reports had been lodged.

In the past, the Immigration Department has worked with the Singapore authorities to arrest and charge Malaysians and Singaporeans who travel to Singapore without showing their passports at the two land checkpoints during enforcement operations.

Most of the offences were committed during peak hours in the morning and late evenings. – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK