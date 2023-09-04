Malaysia PM Anwar congratulates President-elect Tharman on victory
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has congratulated President-elect Tharman Shanmugaratnam following his victory in Friday’s presidential election.
In a Facebook post on Sunday, Datuk Seri Anwar said he hoped that Singapore would continue to prosper under Mr Tharman’s leadership.
“Praying that the bilateral relations and cooperation between Malaysia and Singapore will continue in a family spirit to benefit people of both countries,” he said.
“Best wishes to Tharman Shanmugaratnam as the new President of the Republic of Singapore!”
The 66-year-old former senior minister was elected as the Republic’s ninth head of state following a landslide victory in Friday’s polls
He secured 70.4 per cent of the votes cast, ahead of the 15.72 per cent and 13.88 per cent garnered respectively by his fellow candidates, Mr Ng Kok Song and Mr Tan Kin Lian.
Mr Tharman will be inaugurated as President on Sept 14 at the Istana.
