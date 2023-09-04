 Malaysia PM Anwar congratulates President-elect Tharman on victory, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Malaysia PM Anwar congratulates President-elect Tharman on victory

Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam was elected as Singapore's ninth head of state following a landslide victory.ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
Wallace Woon
Sep 04, 2023 12:44 am

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has congratulated President-elect Tharman Shanmugaratnam following his victory in Friday’s presidential election.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Datuk Seri Anwar said he hoped that Singapore would continue to prosper under Mr Tharman’s leadership.

“Praying that the bilateral relations and cooperation between Malaysia and Singapore will continue in a family spirit to benefit people of both countries,” he said.

“Best wishes to Tharman Shanmugaratnam as the new President of the Republic of Singapore!”

The 66-year-old former senior minister was elected as the Republic’s ninth head of state following a landslide victory in Friday’s polls

Tahniah kepada mantan Menteri Kanan Singapura, Tharman Shanmugaratnam yang telah memenangi pilihanraya Presiden Republik...

Posted by Anwar Ibrahim on Saturday, September 2, 2023

He secured 70.4 per cent of the votes cast, ahead of the 15.72 per cent and 13.88 per cent garnered respectively by his fellow candidates, Mr Ng Kok Song and Mr Tan Kin Lian.

Mr Tharman will be inaugurated as President on Sept 14 at the Istana.

