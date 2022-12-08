Malaysian ambulance and S'pore Mercedes in near collision on Johor road

A Singapore-registered Mercedes and a Malaysian ambulance had a near collision in Johor Bahru on Dec 6 that was captured on video.

The 30-second clip was uploaded to the We are Malaysians Facebook page and shows a black Mercedes travelling at a low speed in the middle lane of heavy traffic.

A Kempas Medical Centre ambulance then appears to cut into the lane and overtake the car.

Both vehicles come to a stop for a second, before the Mercedes inches forward despite the ambulance already halfway into the lane.

The two vehicles almost graze each other before coming to another stop.

The ambulance driver then raises his hand out of the window to indicate he needs the way into the lane, to which the Singapore-registered car yields.

Many who commented on the clip were critical of the Singapore-registered car, and slammed the driver for not initially giving way to an emergency vehicle, even though its emergency lights were not turned on.