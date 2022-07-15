 Malaysian police arrest S'porean duo involved in Tuas Second Link road rage incident, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Malaysian police arrest S'porean duo involved in Tuas Second Link road rage incident

Malaysian police arrest S'porean duo involved in Tuas Second Link road rage incident
Iskandar Puteri Johor District police chief Rahmat Ariffin said that a Singaporean man and woman were arrested on Thursday night.PHOTOS: OUR SINGAPORE/FACEBOOK
Ng Wei Kai
Jul 15, 2022 01:22 pm

The Singaporean duo involved in a road rage incident at the Tuas Second Link last weekend have been arrested by the Malaysian police.

Iskandar Puteri Johor District police chief Rahmat Ariffin said in a statement on Friday (July 15) that a Singaporean man and woman were arrested on Thursday night (July 14) at the Sultan Abu Bakar Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex.

This is the immigration checkpoint on the Malaysian side of the Second Link.

Malaysian police had previously said they were looking for the pair for committing mischief.

The statement added that the two suspects admitted that they were involved in the incident and that they are believed to have gotten upset because their car was blocked and scraped.

The woman was previously caught on video pulling the number plate off a black Toyota Alphard which had scraped her red Kia sedan and throwing the number plate onto the Toyota's windscreen.

Offensive weapons, including a knuckle duster, pepper spray and ‘Karambit’ knife, seized from a CNB operation conducted on July 13, 2022.
Singapore

Suspected drug trafficker used pepper spray on CNB officers

Related Stories

Dentist suspended, censured for verbally abusing police officers and hitting one of them

Teen given reformative training after he committed sex offences against 5 underage girls

SAF regular jailed for taking some 28 upskirt videos of at least 13 school girls

She then tried to stop the car from moving, while the man made offensive gestures at the Toyota.

The video went viral online.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said later that a separate report has been lodged over the alleged doxxing of the woman and her family.

 

Second Link Johor Checkpoint

Posted by Our Singapore on Saturday, July 9, 2022
More On This Topic
Man who posted video of road rage incident in Tuas Second Link says doxxing should stop
Lorry driver arrested after ramming into 11 vehicles on Causeway

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

crimemalaysiaroad rage