Man, 18, arrested for alleged sexual assault of girl at Towner Road after confession video posted online

An 18-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday (Nov 23) for the alleged sexual assault of a girl at a residential unit along Towner Road on Sept 21.

The police said they received multiple reports on Monday after the man allegedly confessed to sexually assaulting a girl in a video that was uploaded on social media.

The police commenced investigations immediately and arrested the man.

Investigations are ongoing to determine if there are other victims involved.

The man will be charged in court on Thursday with sexual assault involving penetration. He will also be remanded for further investigations.

If found guilty, he faces up to 20 years in jail, with a fine or caning.

The police said they take all reports of sexual assault seriously and will spare no effort to ensure that perpetrators are dealt with severely and in accordance with the law.

They added: "Victims of sexual assault are encouraged to come forward to report a crime.

"The police adopt a victim-centric approach to sexual crime investigations and victims will be handled sensitively during the investigation process."