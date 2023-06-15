Man, 20, arrested for punching police officer

The man allegedly punched an officer’s face, causing a cut on the left cheek. He is expected to be charged on Friday.

The man was first approached by police who were patrolling along Tiong Bahru Road on June 15 at about 2.35am, according to a police statement.

While patrolling, the officers spotted three men and conducted checks on them. One of the men was uncooperative and became aggressive.

He allegedly punched an officer’s face, causing a cut on the left cheek.

The man was arrested and is expected to be charged on Friday.

The police said they have zero tolerance for acts of violence towards police officers or public servants carrying out their duties.