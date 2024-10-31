 Man accused of biting 2 LTA enforcement officers in Woodlands, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Man accused of biting 2 LTA enforcement officers in Woodlands

Samuel Devaraj for The Straits Times
Oct 31, 2024 07:13 am

A man who allegedly bit two on-duty Land Transport Authority (LTA) enforcement officers was charged in court on Oct 30.

Bryan Chang Yi Hsien, 31, was handed two charges of voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty.

The charge sheets do not mention why he bit them.

The alleged incident happened at about 3.45pm on Oct 29, at a common walkway in front of 888 Visual Optics, a spectacles shop in Woodlands.

According to the court documents, Chang bit LTA enforcement officer Muhammad Sirat Abdul Guffoor’s shoulder and punched him in the face and neck several times.

He allegedly also bit the right wrist of the second officer, Mr Hairudin Hassan.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, an LTA spokesperson said the two officers were sent to hospital for treatment on Oct 29 and have since been discharged.

Chang’s case was adjourned for completion of investigations, and his next court date is on Nov 27.

For each charge of voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty, Chang can be jailed for up to seven years, as well as fined or caned.

