Man accused of causing accident that led to biker’s death handed additional charge

A Russian man accused of starting an accident along the East Coast Parkway (ECP) on Nov 8, 2023, that led to a motorcyclist’s death was handed an additional charge on Jan 15.

Eldaniz Ibishov, 38, is now said to have remained on the expressway that day - an offence under the Road Traffic (Expressway Traffic) Rules.

He had allegedly jumped out of a moving vehicle at around 11am Nov 8, 2023, causing a nearby lorry to come to a halt.

Freelance delivery rider Muhammad Nurhilmi Atan, 27, was riding his motorcycle when he collided with the rear of the lorry.

Mr Nurhilmi, who suffered multiple injuries, was unconscious when he was rushed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

He died later that day.

Court documents did not disclose why Ibishov allegedly jumped out of the vehicle while it was travelling along the ECP towards the city.

His pre-trial conference will take place on Jan 16.

Offenders convicted of causing grievous hurt to another person by performing a rash act can be jailed for up to four years and fined up to $10,000.

For breaking the law under the Road Traffic (Expressway Traffic) Rules, a first-time offender can be jailed for up to three months or fined up to $1,000.

A repeat offender can be jailed for up to six months or fined up to $2,000.