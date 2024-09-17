Man accused of driving at 106kmh and biting a police officer

A man who allegedly sped off in his car on an expressway when signalled by the police to stop and later bit an officer was charged on Sept 17.

Mohammad Ridzuan Rohaizat, 31, was handed five charges, including voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty, dangerous driving and driving without a valid licence.

He was also charged with driving a motor vehicle without insurance coverage and a separate charge under the Computer Misuse Act.

During the court hearing, the prosecution sought a four-week adjournment for investigations to be completed.

The police said that on Sept 16 around 1.25am, two Traffic Police officers were patrolling along the KPE when they noticed a car travelling at a high speed.

The driver, Ridzuan, was signalled to stop, but he did not comply and allegedly sped off to evade the pursuit of the officers.

According to court documents, Ridzuan is said to have driven dangerously at 106kmh, which was over the speed limit of 80kmh.

He also allegedly ran a red light at the junction of Punggol Central and Punggol East.

After crashing the car into a metal pole in Punggol Central, Ridzuan fled on foot but was stopped by the officers. While they were trying to detain him, he bit one of them on the left arm.

He was subsequently arrested, and drug paraphernalia was found in his possession.

The police said the officer who had been bitten suffered a bruise on his left arm. The 26-year-old was taken to hospital and later discharged with two days of medical leave.

Investigations revealed that Ridzuan was wanted by the police for offering cash for his Singpass credentials. He had handed over his Singpass log-in details to an unknown person, but attempts to open bank accounts by this person were unsuccessful, said the police.

Investigations by the Central Narcotics Bureau into Ridzuan’s suspected drug-related offences are ongoing.

His case will be heard again on Oct 14.