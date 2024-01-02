Man allegedly drove into gantry barrier and illegally entered Bedok Camp

A man allegedly drove into a gantry barrier at Bedok Camp early on Dec 20, 2023, and entered the camp without authorisation.

Muhammad Sathiq Mohamed Sadakatulla, 37, was charged on Dec 21, 2023, with one count of illegally entering a protected place.

According to court documents, he allegedly entered the camp grounds in Upper East Coast Road at about 6am after driving his vehicle through the gantry barrier.

He did not have a permit issued by the authority of Bedok Camp nor was he permitted to enter the premises by an authorised officer of the camp who was on duty at that time.

The documents do not state how Sathiq was caught, but court records state that he was remanded at Changi Medical Centre for medical examination.

His next court date is on Jan 4.

If found guilty, he can be fined up to $20,000, jailed for up to two years, or both.