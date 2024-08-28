Man allegedly suffers seizure and crashes into Simei bus stop

The car crashed into a central divider railing before hitting a concrete bollard at a bus stop in front of the Metta School.

A 53-year-old man was taken to hospital after his car crashed through a railing and into a bus stop along Simei Road on Aug 26.

In videos posted on Facebook, a white car had crashed into a bus stop outside the Metta School.

According to a witness's account in the My Home in Simei Facebook group, medics and police officers were knocking on the windows of the car after it crashed through a central divider railing at about 4.30pm.

In a clip that has since been taken down, the driver appears to be having a seizure before the car suddenly accelerates towards the bus stop and crashes into a concrete bollard.

Another video shows Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers carrying the driver out of the car and onto a stretcher.

Debris is strewn all over the road and a firefighter is seen picking up a part of the car's front bumper and moving it onto the central divider.

The police and SCDF told TNP they were alerted to an accident involving two cars along Simei Road towards Upper Changi Road East at 4.35pm.

The 53-year-old male driver was conscious when he was taken to Singapore General Hospital. Police investigations are ongoing.