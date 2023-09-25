Man and two teenagers arrested for allegedly rioting while armed with knife, microphone

The victims were attacked by a group of men following a dispute at a club in Coleman Street.

A 25-year-old man and two 16-year-olds were arrested for their suspected involvement in a case of rioting armed with a deadly weapon, the police said on Monday.

The police said they were alerted to a fight involving weapons at a club in Coleman Street on Sunday at 3.17pm.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two injured men, aged 29 and 43, who were still conscious when they were taken to the hospital.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victims were attacked by a group of men following a dispute.

A karambit knife and a microphone, which were used as weapons, were seized at the scene.

Follow-up investigations and images from police cameras helped officers identify three individuals involved in the fight. The suspects were arrested within 12 hours of the incident.

The 25-year-old man and one of the teen suspects will be charged in court on Tuesday with the offence of rioting armed with a deadly weapon. If found guilty, they could each face up to 10 years in jail and caning.

The police are still searching for the remaining assailants. The other 16-year-old suspect is assisting with investigations.