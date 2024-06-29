Two taken to hospital after accident in Lim Chu Kang

The accident involved a van and three lorries along Lim Chu Kang Road towards Neo Tiew Road.

Two people were taken to hospital following an accident involving four vehicles along Lim Chu Kang Road on the evening of June 27.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted at about 6.10pm to the accident involving a van and three lorries along Lim Chu Kang Road towards Neo Tiew Road.

A dashcam video shared on social media shows a collision between a Lalamove van and an orange lorry.

Another video of the accident’s aftermath posted on Facebook shows the van sandwiched between the orange lorry and a light blue lorry. A dark blue lorry with a shattered windscreen can be seen behind the light blue lorry.

Debris from the accident is strewn on the road.

The vehicles can be seen cutting off the three-lane road.

A 45-year-old male lorry passenger and the 42-year-old male van driver were taken conscious to hospital, said the police on June 28. The van driver is assisting with investigations.

SCDF said that one of the two men was taken to the National University Hospital, while the other was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, a Lalamove spokesperson said: “We are in touch with the affected driver-partner. To the best of our knowledge, the driver-partner is in stable condition.”

He added that the company will fully cooperate with the authorities if needed.