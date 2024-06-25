TP charged for allegedly speeding on police bike, hitting man

Muhammad Firdaus Yusoff allegedly rode a motorcycle between 94.3kmh and 111kmh near the junction of Hougang Avenue 3 and Kim Chuan Drive.

A Traffic Police officer was charged on June 25 with dangerous driving causing death after he allegedly crashed into a pedestrian while speeding on a police motorcycle in 2023.

Muhammad Firdaus Yusoff, 32, allegedly rode a motorcycle between 94.3kmh and 111kmh near the junction of Hougang Avenue 3 and Kim Chuan Drive, exceeding the speed limit of 50kmh.

The incident happened on June 21, 2023, at around 5.35pm, while Firdaus, who holds the rank of sergeant, was on patrol duty.

Firdaus was allegedly unable to react in time and collided with Mr Tan Leng Hing, who was crossing the road from Firdaus’ left.

This caused Mr Tan to suffer multiple injuries, leading to his death. Court documents did not give details of Mr Tan’s injuries.

A police spokesman told The Straits Times that following the incident, the police initiated investigations against Firdaus, and he was suspended from front-line duties.

Firdaus did not give any indication of his plea when he was charged on June 25. His case has been adjourned to Aug 6.

Those convicted of dangerous driving causing death can be jailed between two and eight years, and can also be banned from driving.

“Officers of the Singapore Police Force are expected to exercise the utmost care for the safety of the public when going about their duties,” said the police, adding that they are unable to comment further as the case is before the courts.

According to the Traffic Police’s latest annual statistics report released in February, traffic accidents claimed the lives of 136 people in 2023, a 25.9 per cent jump from the 108 deaths in 2022.

The 136 fatalities figure is the highest since 2016, when there were 141 deaths.

The annual report also showed increases in the number of fatal accidents involving speeding, drink driving and running the red light.