Man arrested for attempted burglary at Robinson Road office

A 29-year-old man has been arrested by the police for his alleged involvement in an attempted burglary.

On Aug 25, the police said they were alerted on Aug 24 at about 12.10pm to the incident in an office in the building at 36 Robinson Road.

The man fled after the office’s security alarm was triggered. He then hid in a vacant unit on another floor, but was eventually found by security officers with the help of images from CCTV cameras.

The man was arrested when he opened the door upon the arrival of police officers.

Preliminary investigations found that the man had used a metal rod to tamper with the unit entrance and roller shutter of the office. A metal rod was seized as evidence, said the police.

The man is expected to be charged in court on Aug 26 with attempted housebreaking, which carries a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

The police have advised occupants of premises to adopt crime prevention measures, such as installing a burglar alarm, motion sensor lights and CCTV cameras to cover all access points.

“Ensure that they are tested periodically and are in good working condition,” they added.

The police also said that all doors, roller shutters, windows and other openings should be secured with good-quality grilles and closed-shackle padlocks even if the premises are left unattended for only a short while.

Large sums of cash and valuables should also not be kept on the premises.