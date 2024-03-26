Man arrested for suspected drink driving after bus crashes through road divider, hits tree in Bedok

An eyewitness told Chinese-language outlet Shin Min Daily News that the driver returned to the bus after the crash and drove away.

A private bus driver has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving over an incident in Bedok on March 26. He had exited the vehicle, which then rolled unattended until it crashed through a road divider and hit a tree.

The police said that they were alerted to the incident in Bedok North Avenue 2 at 9.30am.

The driver, a 33-year-old Singaporean man, was arrested for suspected drink driving.

A driver in a car behind the bus, who gave his name only as Mr Han, told The Straits Times that the bus driver alighted after stopping along Bedok North Street 1, next to Heartbeat @ Bedok.

Mr Han, 50, said he saw the bus slowly move forward and crash into the central divider.

The vehicle continued rolling on the opposite side of the road until it hit a railing and a tree, finally coming to a stop at the pedestrian path.

The collision caused the tree to topple.

“I was in my car behind the bus when it stopped. I saw that the bus door was open and no one was inside. The bus started to move. Maybe the handbrake was not on,” Mr Han said, adding that many other motorists also sounded their horns during the incident.

He added that after the bus had come to a stop, he saw the driver run to it and board it.

The bus then drove against the flow of traffic, passing a traffic junction before moving back to the correct side of the road.

“I did not see where the bus drove to, as I had immediately entered a car park to park my vehicle so that I could come back up and help to direct traffic, as there was debris on the road,” he said.

Shin Min reported that the Traffic Police escorted the bus back to the scene of the accident at 10.40am.

The driver was then questioned inside the bus before he was handcuffed and led to a police car.

Singapore Coach Services, which owns the bus, told ST that it is assisting the police with the investigation.

It said that the driver had been hired just days before the incident.

Police investigations are ongoing.