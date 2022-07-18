 Man arrested for suspected involvement in OCBC phishing scams, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Man arrested for suspected involvement in OCBC phishing scams

Man arrested for suspected involvement in OCBC phishing scams
The man had allegedly allowed an unknown person to use his bank account for the transfer of and withdrawal of funds.ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
Jul 18, 2022 08:03 pm

A 31-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in the recent spate of phishing scams targeting OCBC Bank customers.

The police said in a statement on Monday (July 18) that they received a report from a victim of an OCBC Bank phishing scam on Dec 26 last year.

The victim realised that there were unauthorised transactions made from his bank account that resulted in a loss of more than $100,000.

The police said preliminary investigations found that more than $18,000 of the victim's money was transferred to a UOB corporate bank account.

The suspect had allegedly used his CorpPass credentials to open the corporate account for a locally incorporated company in November last year.

The suspect then gave up the bank account to an unknown person, allegedly in return for money.

Any SMSes purporting to be sent by CPF Board on any other sender ID should be ignored and deleted.
Singapore

CPF to standardise SMS sender ID to 'CPF Board' from Aug 1

Related Stories

12 people arrested for scam-related money-laundering activities involving over $2m

Two men allegedly involved in remittance scam to be charged

S'pore courts warn of scammers threatening to seize victims' property under a bogus court order

"The bank account was then used to facilitate several high-value transactions between Dec 20 and Dec 27 last year, resulting in transactions of more than $4 million passing through the bank account," said the police.

The 31-year-old man had allegedly allowed the unknown person to use his bank account for the transfer of and withdrawal of funds.

The man will be charged in court on Tuesday (July 19) for entering into an arrangement to assist another person retain benefits from criminal conduct.

If found guilty, the man could be jailed for up to 10 years, fined up to $500,000, or both.

More On This Topic
Probation not recommended for first youth to plead guilty to role in $12.8m OCBC phishing scams
How you can stop scams: Find out more

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

SCAMSocbcpolice