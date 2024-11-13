Man to be charged for allegedly giving driving lessons without licence

Two men are set to be charged in court on Nov 13 after one allegedly gave driving lessons without an instructor’s licence, while the other is accused of abetting him.

The men, aged 65 and 70, will also be charged for other traffic offences, said the police on Nov 12.

Investigations showed that from December 2023 to April 2024, the younger man allegedly instructed multiple learners across various locations without a valid Traffic Police-issued driving instructor’s licence.

He also allegedly misrepresented himself as a qualified instructor, charged students for services and allowed a person to drive a vehicle without a valid driving licence.

The older man, a licensed instructor, also allegedly failed to maintain proper records of students under his supervision, despite being required to do so.

Both men face disqualification from driving all classes of vehicles if convicted.

The public can verify an instructor’s credentials through the Singapore Police Force’s website.

To report unlicensed driving instructors, call 1800-255-0000 or submit a report online.