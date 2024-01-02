Man berates bus captain for stopping when there’s no one to pick up

In the video, a man in a blue Chelsea football club jersey stood next to the bus driver and ranted.

He lost his patience.

An angry bus passenger was caught on camera berating a bus captain for stopping even when there was no one at the bus stop.

Stomper Rick said it happened on Dec 22 at 6.53pm at a Punggol Road bus stop near Prive condominium.

“I was on my way home on bus service 34 in the evening,” recounted the Stomper.

“The bus was quite empty and was moving quite fast for the whole trip from the airport as there were not many passengers boarding and alighting.

“The bus driver slowed down when he reached the Punggol area likely because he was too early.”

Two bus stops before the Punggol bus interchange, the driver stopped for around one to two minutes, according to the Stomper.

“The angry uncle became unhappy and shouted from his seat at the driver. After a few seconds, he walked up to the driver and what happened is in the video,” said the Stomper, who shared the video.

In the video, a man in a blue Chelsea football club jersey stood next to the driver in the front of the bus and ranted.

The man can be heard saying angrily in Hokkien: “When there’s no one, you stop. When there’s someone, you stop.”

The Stomper said: “The uncle also took a photo of the driver. After he walked back to his seat beside his wife, the driver moved off.

“I got off at the next stop and the angry uncle got off at the interchange. Not sure what happened after.”

Previously, in September 2022, Stomp reported that another commuter also confronted a bus captain for driving slowly and stopping when there were no passengers to pick up.

The driver explained to the commuter:

“Sir, each and every bus stop has a timing. I cannot go early and I cannot be late by more than five minutes. I need to maintain all my timings. Sometimes I need to drive slow, sometimes I need to go faster because of traffic lights causing a delay, sometimes there are pedestrians crossing the roads. Some bus stops have no passengers boarding but I open the bus door because when I open the door, my timing is captured and recorded in the system. It’s to protect myself so that I can answer properly to my supervisors. If I make any mistakes, it will affect my safety incentive.”

The commuter told Stomp: “Our buses run from 5.30am for the first bus till 11.30pm for the last bus. It’s not an easy job to perform. I hope all passengers who use public transport can keep this in mind.”