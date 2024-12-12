Teck Whye Lane rider mounts divider, sparks outrage

Overtaking on narrow roads or near junctions is also an offence under Singapore's traffic regulations.

A motorcyclist’s reckless overtaking manoeuvre has sparked outrage online.

The incident, which occurred on Dec 10 along Teck Whye Lane, saw the rider mounting a road divider to bypass a car and taxi, raising serious safety concerns.

Dashcam footage circulating on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook group shows the motorcyclist approaching a car from behind on the single-lane road.

As the car slows for a speed hump, the rider, on a white dirt bike, veers onto the road divider without signalling, overtaking the car.

The rider then proceeds to swerve around a taxi in front, forcing the taxi to brake sharply before turning left behind the bike.

The incident occurred in a designated silver zone, an area with enhanced safety features and reduced speed limits of 30 to 40 kmh to protect elderly residents. These zones are typically located near amenities frequented by seniors.

Overtaking on narrow roads or near junctions is also an offence under Singapore's traffic regulations.

The online community reacted with mixed feelings.

Some criticised the rider's blatant disregard for traffic rules, particularly in a vulnerable zone.

Others, however, appeared to applaud the rider’s “creativity”, referring to him as a "Motocross rider".