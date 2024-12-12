 Teck Whye Lane rider mounts divider, sparks outrage, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Teck Whye Lane rider mounts divider, sparks outrage

Teck Whye Lane rider mounts divider, sparks outrage
Overtaking on narrow roads or near junctions is also an offence under Singapore's traffic regulations.SCREENGRABS: SG ROAD VIGILANTE / FACEBOOK
Nathaniel Fetalvero
Correspondent
Dec 12, 2024 04:07 pm

A motorcyclist’s reckless overtaking manoeuvre has sparked outrage online.

The incident, which occurred on Dec 10 along Teck Whye Lane, saw the rider mounting a road divider to bypass a car and taxi, raising serious safety concerns.

Dashcam footage circulating on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook group shows the motorcyclist approaching a car from behind on the single-lane road.

As the car slows for a speed hump, the rider, on a white dirt bike, veers onto the road divider without signalling, overtaking the car.

The rider then proceeds to swerve around a taxi in front, forcing the taxi to brake sharply before turning left behind the bike.

A motorcyclist caught between the truck and the car recording the footage can be seen reacting quickly, abandoning his motorcycle and scrambling to safety.
Singapore

Motorcyclist's close call with runaway truck caught on video

Related Stories

Pedestrian’s close call with motorcyclist: Whose fault?

Reckless ECP overtake sends motorcycle crashing

M'sian working in S'pore dies, leaves behind pregnant wife

The incident occurred in a designated silver zone, an area with enhanced safety features and reduced speed limits of 30 to 40 kmh to protect elderly residents. These zones are typically located near amenities frequented by seniors.

Overtaking on narrow roads or near junctions is also an offence under Singapore's traffic regulations.

The online community reacted with mixed feelings.

Some criticised the rider's blatant disregard for traffic rules, particularly in a vulnerable zone.

Others, however, appeared to applaud the rider’s “creativity”, referring to him as a "Motocross rider".

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

motorcycleTRAFFIC/ROAD RULESTRAFFIC OFFENCESViral (Social Media)

Nathaniel Fetalvero

Correspondent
njfetalvero@sph.com.sg
Read articles by Nathaniel Fetalvero