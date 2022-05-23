Man caught trying to steal delivery rider's bicycle at PLQ: 'I already say sorry what'

Police are investigating an incident in which a man was allegedly caught trying to steal a bicycle at Paya Lebar Quarter (PLQ) shopping mall on Sunday (May 22).

Food delivery rider Clement Chong posted about the incident on Facebook, along with a video that shows him confronting the alleged culprit.

According to Mr Chong, he had left his bicycle unlocked at the mall entrance while he went inside to collect a food delivery order.

When he returned 10 minutes later, he realised that his bicycle had been stolen.

Mr Chong said he had "no choice" but to deliver his order by foot to an address opposite the mall, before returning to search for his bicycle.

He then saw his bicycle parked in front of Mos Burger, not far from where it went missing. He also saw a phone attached to the bicycle's phone holder and decided to wait for the culprit.

A video shows Mr Chong confronting the man, who says: "I'm sorry ok, I apologise."

The man is then heard trying to explain himself and denying the theft.

He also claims he is giddy, tired and lacking sleep, and that he is trying to talk to Mr Chong nicely.

When Mr Chong mentions making a police report, the man responds: "I already say sorry already what."

Mr Chong wrote in his post: "After confronting him, he gave me all the funny funny reasons like 'he saw my bike somewhere else so he brought it here' and 'he was tired and not enough sleep so he want to use my bike to go home'."

He also alleged that the man had stolen food from another delivery rider, hurled vulgarities, challenged him to a fight and assaulted him.

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted to a case of dishonest misappropriation of property at 1 Paya Lebar Link at 11.01am.

Police investigations are ongoing.