Man caught twice entering MBS casino with someone else's IC

Ng Guan Hao was sentenced to 11 months and four weeks’ jail after he pleaded guilty to charges under the Casino Control Act.

A delivery man who used another person’s identity to enter the Marina Bay Sands (MBS) casino had his cover blown when a former schoolmate working there saw him at a gambling table in the Ruby VIP room in May 2021.

The employee looked up Ng Guan Hao’s name in the casino’s system and found that the latter had multiple exclusion orders, prohibiting him from entering the casino.

He alerted the police, and investigations later revealed that Ng had used an identity card belonging to one Melvin Tan Yong Ann to unlawfully enter the MBS casino over 22 occasions between March 17 and May 2, 2021.

According to court documents, Ng did not learn his lesson and posed as one Yeo De Rong, 30, to re-enter the casino in February 2022, only to be caught by the same former schoolmate.

On April 4, Ng, 34, was sentenced to 11 months and four weeks’ jail after he pleaded guilty to two charges under the Casino Control Act. He also admitted to one count each of harassment and cheating.

Court documents did not disclose if Mr Tan and Mr Yeo had been charged in court.

Without revealing details, Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Claire Poh told the court that Ng’s exclusion order was in force from March 21, 2018, to March 20, 2023.

Despite this, he wanted to enter the MBS casino and approached Mr Tan for his identity card so that he could do so.

The prosecutor said: “He promised that he would pay Melvin $200 each time he entered the MBS casino. Melvin agreed (to be part of the plan).”

Ng then repeatedly entered the casino before his former schoolmate caught him on May 2, 2021.

He later reoffended and used Mr Yeo’s identity card to enter its premises.

The DPP said that Ng had agreed to give half of his winnings to Mr Yeo if he won.

She added: “However, if the accused lost, he would bear his own losses. In addition, the co-accused received $700 from the accused for the use of his (identity card).”

Ng used Mr Yeo’s card to enter the MBS five times between Feb 6 and Feb 9, 2022. He was finally caught there on Feb 10, 2022.

In an unrelated case, Ng cheated a man of more than $17,000 in March 2021.

As part of his ruse, Ng lied to the victim that he had a friend who purportedly traded in foreign currencies and managed to obtain a 100 per cent return in profit.

Ng then told the victim to transfer cash to a bank account, claiming that the monies would be used for trading and that the victim would receive the profits. The victim did as he was told, and Ng then gambled away the monies. He has made no restitution.

Separately, Ng and a 25-year-old man were driving their individual vehicles along Tampines Avenue 2 on Nov 20, 2021 when the younger man felt that Ng was tailing him closely from behind.

He flashed an obscene hand gesture at Ng, who became angry and pursued him around the neighbourhood. Along the way, Ng told the man to get out of his car and even threw a water bottle at the vehicle.

The two motorists were in Tampines Avenue 9 when Ng blocked the younger man’s vehicle with his car. Ng alighted and challenged the latter to a fight while holding on to a pair of scissors.

The DPP said: “The accused also scolded the victim with Hokkien vulgarities and (made an obscene hand gesture) at the victim. The victim felt harassed at the accused’s behaviour, and the victim’s girlfriend called for the police.”

The woman also used her mobile phone to film part of Ng’s tirade, the court heard.

Ng is expected to start serving his jail sentence on May 2 and his bail was set at $15,000 on April 4.