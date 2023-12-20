 Man charged with causing wife’s death in traffic accident on Tampines Expressway, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Man charged with causing wife’s death in traffic accident on Tampines Expressway

Muhammad Zahid Abdul Gaffar and Madam Yasmin Abdullah were married for only three weeks before tragedy struck on Feb 20.PHOTO: BERITA HARIAN
Dec 20, 2023 03:12 pm

A man, whose wife was killed following a traffic accident after she rode pillion on his motorcycle, was charged on Dec 20 with causing her death by riding the bike without due care and attention.

Muhammad Zahid Abdul Gaffar, 30, and Madam Yasmin Abdullah, 26, were married for only three weeks before tragedy struck on Feb 20.

According to court documents, he was riding his motorcycle along Tampines Expressway towards Pan-Island Expressway at around 8am that day when he allegedly failed to keep a proper lookout ahead.

The vehicle then struck another motorcycle and the rear of a minibus.

Madam Yasmin was killed while an earlier Facebook post by Zahid’s sister stated that he suffered serious injuries and had to undergo multiple surgical procedures.

Zahid’s pre-trial conference will take place on Jan 19, 2024.

For causing the death of another person by driving or riding a vehicle without due care and attention, a first-time offender can be jailed for up three years and fined up to $10,000.

A repeat offender can be jailed for up to six years and fined up to $20,000.

