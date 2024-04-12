Man charged for entering concert with forged VIP ticket

The Cameroonian man faces six charges in total.

A man who allegedly forged a VIP ticket and a Singapore Sports Hub staff pass to enter a Bruno Mars concert has been hauled to court.

Karl Phillippe Njiomo Tengueu, 23, a Cameroonian, faces six charges in total – two charges of forgery, and one count each of criminal trespass, attempted criminal trespass, cheating and attempted cheating.

American pop star Bruno Mars performed in Singapore at the National Stadium, which is part of Singapore Sports Hub, on April 3, April 5 and April 6.

Tengueu has been remanded since April 6. His case was mentioned in court on April 12.

Charge sheets said that on April 3 at around 5.45pm, the opening night of Mars’ concert, Tengueu forged a Singapore Sports Hub staff pass and a VIP ticket.

He allegedly used these two items to cheat Singapore Sports Hub into allowing him to enter the concert, and to access the concert’s VIP area.

Two days later, on April 5 at about 8pm, he allegedly attempted to enter Mars’ second performance by claiming he had a valid Singapore Sports Hub staff pass.

However, this second attempt failed. Court documents did not state how he was arrested.

Tengueu’s case will be mentioned again on April 26.