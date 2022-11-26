 Man charged with intentionally causing harassment to PM Lee by threatening to burn tech firm Seagate, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Man charged with intentionally causing harassment to PM Lee by threatening to burn tech firm Seagate

Man charged with intentionally causing harassment to PM Lee by threatening to burn tech firm Seagate
Lee Li Ying
Nov 26, 2022

A 44-year-old man was charged on Saturday with intentionally causing harassment to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong by threatening to burn technology firm Seagate Singapore. 

Chai Fui Chet allegedly made the threatening communication via Facebook Messenger to PM Lee on Nov 7 around 1.50pm, at the Istana. 

The Malaysian faces one charge under the Protection from Harassment Act.

He is remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for a medical examination.

The man is expected to return to court on Dec 9. 

If found guilty, he can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to $5,000, or both.

