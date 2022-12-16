Man chided for walking along PIE, says: 'You want me to jump down? Come knock me down'

A pedestrian got into an argument with a car passenger who told him off for walking along the road shoulder of an expressway.

Facebook page SG Road Vigilante posted a video of the incident that occurred along the Pan-island Expressway (PIE), before the Paya Lebar exit, on Tuesday (Dec 13).

According to the post, the car passenger was cautioning the pedestrian that his behaviour was illegal and dangerous.

But, as seen in the video, the pedestrian was undeterred and continued walking along the road shoulder even after an argument with the passenger.

For those you not versed in Mandarin, here’s a (rough) translation of the exchange:

Passenger: Here cannot cannot walk, hello. This is a highway.

Pedestrian: I want to go home, I am looking for the way home.

Passenger: Eh, you can't do this. It's very dangerous and puts all of us at risk. You are putting all motorists at risk.

Pedestrian: What vehicles are waiting for me?

Passenger: You want to cause an accident?

*Pedestrian starts to walk away*

Passenger: Eh, this is Singapore. Don't do such things, can?

Pedestrian: No, what do you want to do? What do you want to do?

Driver in background: Call the police, call the police.

Passenger: Can you walk on this road? Can you?

Pedestrian: No, but I walked wrongly. I ended up here.

Passenger: Walk wrongly then walk back lah.

Pedestrian: (Gesturing at the railing) Then do you want me to jump down?

Passenger: Yes.

Driver in background: *laughing*

Pedestrian: Are you sick?

Passenger: You are causing Singaporeans to get into accidents.

Pedestrian: Are you crazy?

Passenger: You are the crazy one to walk here.

Pedestrian: Then you come and knock me down, come come.

Passenger: Knock you down?

Pedestrian: Come, come knock me down.

Passenger: Wah, you talk like this ah…