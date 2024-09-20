Man fined $9k for illegal dumping of trash in Lim Chu Kang

The sole proprietor of a fish tank moving company was fined $9,000 on Sept 17 for disposing of dismantled wooden crates and pallets illegally along Lim Chu Kang Lane.

In a media statement on Sept 20, NEA said that this is the first case where it has prosecuted an offender under the amended section 20(1) of the Environmental Public Health Act (EPHA), which prohibits dumping or disposal in a public place.

The amendment, which took effect in July 2023, allows a person who causes or permits the dumping or disposal of waste to be prosecuted. Prior to that, only the person who carries out the act could be prosecuted.

NEA said that on Sept 27, 2023, its officers had found 25 dismantled wooden crates and 20 wooden pallets along Lim Chu Kang Lane 6F, which it said was found to have originated from 261 Neo Tiew Crescent.

This was where Mohamed Arshad Mohamed Ayob had operated his fish tank moving business.

He claimed at first that an employee had illegally disposed of the items, but when probed further, admitted that he had failed to ensure their proper disposal.

Arshad also admitted he was responsible for another 30 dismantled wooden crates found illegally disposed along Lim Chu Kang Lane 6F, prior to the incident in September 2023.

The illegal disposal of waste pollutes the environment and poses a hazard to public health, said the NEA.

First-time offenders may be fined up to $50,000, jailed up to a maximum of 12 months, or both. Repeat offenders may be fined up to $100,000, and jailed between one and 12 months.

Members of the public may report any suspected incidents of illegal waste disposal electronically via the Online Feedback Form or using the myENV mobile application. Alternatively, they may also contact NEA at 6225 5632.

Within the report, they may include the date, time and location of the incident, registration number of the vehicle used to carry out the illegal disposal, as well as any supporting photos and video clips.