Man found dead in the waters at Keppel Bay; no foul play suspected: Police
A 50-year-old man was pronounced dead after his body was retrieved from the waters at Keppel Bay on Tuesday.
The police said they received a call for assistance at 2 Keppel Bay Vista, where Marina at Keppel Bay is located, at 8.40am on Tuesday. The body of a 50-year-old man was recovered from the waters, and he was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic.
“Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play,” said the police.
Located on Keppel Island and near VivoCity, a Keppel website describes Marina at Keppel Bay as a berthing dock for international luxury yachts and touts it as a venue for “indulgent living”. It houses several restaurants and offers a yacht chartering service.
The Straits Times has contacted Keppel Corporation for more information.
