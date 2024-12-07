Man jailed 9 years for attempted rape of Thai disco singer

Yeo Zhuo Ping arriving at the State Courts on Nov 18. He had attempted to rape a Thai disco singer in 2018.

A man who attempted to rape a singer who works in a Thai disco in 2018 and committed other offences was sentenced to nine years, six months and four weeks’ jail on Dec 6.

Yeo Zhuo Ping, 28, was also given six strokes of the cane and fined $8,500.

He claimed trial to three charges relating to sexual offences against the same victim, a woman who was 31 years old at that time, and pleaded guilty to two other charges.

These were for drink driving and dangerous driving offences he committed while out on bail, earning him a driving disqualification for three years after his release.

During his trial, Yeo denied the two charges of attempted rape and one charge of attempted sexual assault, claiming he was “knocked out” and could not recall what happened.

He was found guilty on Aug 20.

Making submissions on sentencing in November, the prosecution said Yeo had no remorse at all.

In delivering his sentence, District Judge James Elisha Lee said having contested the charges, Yeo had put the victim through the ordeal of having to recount her trauma in court.

“He has also fabricated a defence that was ultimately self-contradictory and made unsubstantiated allegations against the (investigation officer) which impinged on the (officer’s) integrity and professionalism,” added the judge.

Yeo was 22 years old at the time of the offence and so no longer a young person, District Judge Lee said.

The victim had started her shift as a singer at a Thai disco at 9pm on Aug 6, 2018, the day before the incident.

She was paid a commission based on “garlands” customers bought for her. She would then have to chat, drink and play table games with them.

Yeo, who visited the disco that evening with a friend, bought a garland for the victim, and she entertained him at his table, where she drank about four to five glasses of beer.

The pair left the disco together at about 3am on Aug 7, 2018, when the victim ended work. She said Yeo had asked her out for supper and she agreed as she wanted to keep him as a customer.

The victim later changed her mind and decided to head home as she was due to fly to Bangkok later that day. Yeo offered to take her home and she accepted.

They boarded a car and later alighted at a multi-storey carpark at Block 125A Kim Tian Road.

There, Yeo pulled her towards a staircase landing, hugged and kissed her. She tried to run away, but he refused to let her go.

He then pushed her into a small room at the staircase landing and attempted twice to rape her. He also tried to force her to perform a sex act on him.

The victim resisted his advances and pleaded with him to let her go.

Yeo eventually left the room. Police CCTV footage captured him leaving the staircase and later crawling on the link bridge to a nearby Housing Board block.

The victim made a police report before she flew to Bangkok that day.

She returned to Singapore four days later and underwent a medical examination on Aug 17 that year. It revealed that she had injuries consistent with sexual assault, as well as bruises and abrasions on her arms and legs.

Yeo claimed during the trial that the victim had made false allegations against him in order to stay in Singapore and continue working during the ongoing investigation.

He also alleged that police officers fabricated his statements where he admitted to trying to have sex with the victim.

To this, Deputy Public Prosecutor Christina Koh said: “So everyone has lied in this court except him, Your Honour. He is an angel.”

In convicting Yeo, District Judge Lee dismissed Yeo’s allegations against the officers and the victim.

He also rejected Yeo’s claim that he had knocked his head against the ceiling and lost consciousness during the incident, pointing out that his medical examination did not reveal any head injury.