3 men charged with allegedly sexually penetrating 14-year-old girl

Three men allegedly sexually penetrated the same underage girl, 14, on separate occasions in July.

On Nov 21, Goh Shao Heng, 24, Yong Eak Chung, 28 and Terrance Teo Jian Xiang, 29 were each handed one charge of sexually penetrating a minor.

Court documents do not disclose if the men knew one another at the time of the alleged offences.

Goh is accused of sexually penetrating the girl at a10th floor staircase landing at a Punggol block of flats on July 4.

The next day, Teo allegedly committed a similar offence against her at a staircase landing on a floor at the same block.

Yong is said to have sexually penetrated the same teenager in a Bishan flat on July 7.

Their cases have been adjourned to Dec 19.

For each count of sexually penetrating a minor, an offender can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.